Israel's airspace reopens after US attack as outbound flights begin

Israeli airspace reopened this afternoon at 2pm after it was closed during the night as a precautionary measure following the US attack on Iran. So far over 70,000 Israelis have found their way home over the past week, although tens of thousands more remain stranded abroad.

Some 40,000 Israelis have returned home via land boarders after taking flights to Jordan and Egypt. 6,500 Israelis have found their way home by sea, most of them on vessels from Cyprus. So far 25,000 Israelis have flown home on rescue flights operated by El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa, which began in the middle of last week.

Today El Al flights were due to land from Athens, Larnaca, Rome and Milan, while Israir is operating flights from Athens and Larnaca. Arkia flights will be landing from Paris and Bucharest and Air Haifa is operating five flights from Larnaca.

Many Israeli travel companies including Eshet Tours, Flying Carpet, Aviation Links and ISSTA are offering flights to Egypt and Jordan and transport to Israel, although it should be stressed that Israel's National Security Council has issued a high level 4 security warning against traveling through Egypt and Jordan.

How to fly out of Israel

From Monday June 23, Israeli airlines will be allowed to partially resume flights taking off from Israel, for the first time since the start of the war with Iran.

According to an outline approved by security and transport officials, the number of passengers on each flight will be limited to only 50, due to safety and security restrictions. In addition, passengers who choose to depart from Israel as part of the plan will not be able to book a short-term return flight to Israel, but will be required to stay abroad for at least 30 days after departure. The restriction is intended to reserve seats on return flights for Israelis stranded abroad and waiting to return to Israel.

The airlines have already opened registration for departing flights on their websites, and tickets are available for the general public. According to the guidelines, priority will be given to exceptional medical and humanitarian cases.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2025.

