Israel's CPI fell unexpectedly in September

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.1% in September. In the twelve months to the end of September, the index rose by 3.8%, down from 4.1% from the 12 months to the end of August. The figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics came as a surprise, as analysts had been predicting a 0.1% rise in the CPI in September. The Bank of Israel's target range for annual inflation is 1-3%.

RELATED ARTICLES Perfect storm threatens Israel's economy

There were notable price falls in September in transport, which fell 1.5% last month, and food and in culture and entertainment, which each fell 0.5%. However, there were notable price increases in fresh fruit and vegetables, which rose 4.3%, education, which rose 1.3% and rent, furnishing and household equipment, which each rose 0.5%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also released figures for home prices, which are not part of the CPI. A comparison of deal prices in July-August 2023 with deals in June-July 2023 shows a fall of 0.4%. Prices have now fallen for the past five consecutive months.

In comparison with June-August 2022, prices in July-August 2023 were 0.8% higher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.