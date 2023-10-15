search
Front > News

Israel's CPI fell unexpectedly in September

Inflation credit: Tali Bogdanovsky
Inflation credit: Tali Bogdanovsky
15 Oct, 2023 18:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Annual inflation is falling, and housing prices fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.1% in September. In the twelve months to the end of September, the index rose by 3.8%, down from 4.1% from the 12 months to the end of August. The figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics came as a surprise, as analysts had been predicting a 0.1% rise in the CPI in September. The Bank of Israel's target range for annual inflation is 1-3%.

There were notable price falls in September in transport, which fell 1.5% last month, and food and in culture and entertainment, which each fell 0.5%. However, there were notable price increases in fresh fruit and vegetables, which rose 4.3%, education, which rose 1.3% and rent, furnishing and household equipment, which each rose 0.5%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also released figures for home prices, which are not part of the CPI. A comparison of deal prices in July-August 2023 with deals in June-July 2023 shows a fall of 0.4%. Prices have now fallen for the past five consecutive months.

In comparison with June-August 2022, prices in July-August 2023 were 0.8% higher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Inflation credit: Tali Bogdanovsky
Inflation credit: Tali Bogdanovsky
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018