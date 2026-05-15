Israel’s Consumer Price Index jumped in April

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% in April 2026 from the previous month, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released today. The April CPI had been expected to rise sharply due to the impact of the war. Over the past 12 months, the index has risen 1.9%, within the Bank of Israel’s annual target range for inflation of 1%-3% and despite the high rise, unchanged from the 12 months to the end of March 2026..

There were significant rises in April in prices of fresh fruit, up 7.8%, transport, which rose 4.9% culture and entertainment, which rose 3.4% clothing and footwear, which rose 2.4%, and household maintenance, which rose 0.5%.

On the other hand, prices of health services fell 0.1%.

Home prices resume rise

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between January-February and February-March. On average, prices rose 0.3% after falling 0.1% the previous month but rising 0.8% and 0.6% in the two months previous to that.

By region prices rose 1.2% in Tel Aviv, 0.4% in Jerusalem and 0.1% in Haifa. Prices fell 0.2% in the Central Region and fell 0.1% in the north. In the south prices were unchanged.

In comparison with the same period in 12 months ago - February-March 2026 compared with February-March 2025 - home prices have fallen 1.2%. Prices of new homes fell 3.8%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2026.

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