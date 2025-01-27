Israel's Defense Ministry awards Elbit $80m F-16 protection deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded a contract worth $80 million by Israel's Ministry of Defense for the development and initial installation of an advanced airborne self-protection suite on the F-16I fleet.

Elbit Systems already provides a range of defense systems for various types of aircraft and helicopters, based on advanced technologies. Customers for these products include NATO and EU countries. Under the contract, the company will equip the Israeli Air Force with cutting-edge self-protection suites designed to further robust the survivability of the F-16I aircraft, enabling it to operate safely in hostile environments. The suite will include state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) solution integrated with an advanced Electro-Optical (EO) Passive Missile Warning and Launch Detection System (PAWS), enabling enhanced protection from a wide range of threats bolstering the safety of both aircrews and platforms.

This latest deal follows Elbit's US subsidiary Elbit America's report of a $139 million follow-on order for enhanced night vision goggle-binoculars for the US Army. Production will be at Elbit America’s facility in Roanoke, Virginia, and delivery will be by December 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.