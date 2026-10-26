Israel’s Defense Ministry signs €150m Cyprus naval deal

Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Cypriot Ministry of Defense today signed a defense export agreement at a ceremony in Nicosia, in which Israel will supply advanced offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for €150 million. The deal was led by the Ministry of Defense’s International Defense Cooperation Agency (SIBAT) and the Armaments and Defence Capabilities' Development Directorate of the Cyprus Ministry of Defence.

Under the terms of the agreement signed by Ministry of Defense director general Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, and his Cypriot counterpart, Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Defence, Israel will supply Cyprus with a new patrol vessel manufactured by Israel Shipyards. This vessel will be equipped with a range of naval systems developed by Rafael. At the same time, systems on Cyprus’s existing patrol vessel, also built by Israel Shipyards, will be upgraded.

The ceremony in Cyprus was attended by the SIBAT director general Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas. Also present were Israel’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Shuli Davidovich, Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker, Rafael Naval Systems Directorate director Ran Tavor, and other senior officials.

This agreement between the defense ministries of Israel and Cyprus marks another major step toward strengthening the operational capabilities of the Cypriot Navy and enhancing its capacity to address maritime security challenges. The new patrol vessel, alongside the upgraded patrol vessel *Ioannides*, will support an expansion of patrol, surveillance, and search-and-rescue missions. By bolstering these capabilities and deepening their partnership, both nations reaffirm their commitment to regional stability.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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