Israel’s economy grew at 8% in Q3

Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 8% in the third quarter of 2026, on an annualized basis, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. In quarterly terms, GDP in the third quarter grew 1.9%, compared with the second quarter.

When accounting for production abroad, which is activities by Israeli registered companies outside of Israel’s borders, there is a significant 4% increase in GDP. This refers to activities such as Nvidia’s production abroad, which stem from development within Israel. This growth rate is high, especially when considering the low inflation in recent months.

The bulk of this growth is driven by an increase in business-sector output and exports. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, this represents a dramatic annual growth rate of 6.7%; however, excluding adjustments for production abroad, the figure stands at only 2.8%.

The growth data is particularly positive. Nvidia maintains significant development centers in Israel, yet the production directly stemming from these operations takes place abroad. While this may not constitute "real" economic activity within Israel, it is by no means insignificant - a large portion of the profits is attributed to operations based in Israel. As Nvidia, whose CEO, Jensen Huang, recently had to step down-continues to see greater success, the gap between these two figures widens.

An analysis of GDP components relative to the second quarter of 2026 shows that the primary driver of growth is a sharp rise in business-sector output and exports. Business-sector output surged by 11.3% (annualized); even when excluding production that takes place abroad, it still recorded a significant increase of 5.3%. This discrepancy is particularly striking in the export data, which showed a massive annualized increase of 51.5% - a figure that drops to 18.4% once adjusted for production abroad.

Imports also rose significantly, by 16.1% on an annualized basis, supporting an expansion in domestic consumption. On the other hand, government spending fell 1.9% in the third quarter (on an annualized basis). This follows a certain reduction in the massive war-related spending that characterized the preceding period, most notably the recent campaign against Iran. Nevertheless, compared to the third quarter of 2025, government spending remains 2.8% higher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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