Israel’s fiscal deficit continues to narrow

Israel’s fiscal deficit for the twelve months to the end of May narrowed to 3.75% of GDP, from 3.8% at the end of April, the Accountant General’s Department at the Ministry of Finance announced today.

In May the deficit was NIS 8.3 billion, slightly higher than the deficit of NIS 8.2 billion in May 2025.

State revenues in May were NIS 48.2 billion, and state revenues since the start of 2026 total NIS 261.3 billion, 8.8% higher than the corresponding period of 2025.

Government spending in May was NIS 56.5 billion, and government spending since the start of 2026 total NIS 259.5 billion, up 1.4% from NIS 255.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The cumulative twelve-month deficit of 3.75% of GDP is the lowest recorded in Israel since November 2023. Before the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war in October of that year, the deficit was just 1.5% of GDP. By the end of 2023 it had jumped to 4.3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.