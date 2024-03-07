Israel's foreign exchange reserves rise again

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2024 stood at $206.828 billion, an increase of $703 million from their level at the end of the January, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 40.8%.

The increase was mainly the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $907 million. This increase was partly offset by the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling about $244 million.

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel again did not sell any foreign currency in February and has only sold $8.5 billion since the start of the war, most of it in October.

The foreign exchange reserves have risen from $196 billion to nearly $207 billion over the past 12 months and the reserves are approaching the record $213 billion held in December 2021.

