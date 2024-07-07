Israel's forex reserves fell in June

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2024 stood at $210.278 billion, a decrease of $232 million from their level at the end of May, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 41.3%.

The fall was mainly the result of the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling $1.194 billion, (which include a transfer of about $340 million by the government to the Citizens of Israel Fund account). This decrease was partly offset by a revaluation that increased the reserves by $949 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Weak shekel makes rate cut unlikely

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel again did not sell any foreign currency in June and has only sold $8.5 billion since the start of the war, most of it in October. In fact the foreign exchange reserves have risen from $197.363 billion to $210.278 billion over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.