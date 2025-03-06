Israel's forex reserves jumped in February

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2025 rose to $220.253 billion, an increase of $4.185 billion from their level at the end of January, the Bank of Israel reports and very close to their record level of $220.377 billion in September 2024. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of February was 40.6%.

The increase was the result of the government's foreign exchange activities totaling $2.467 billion and a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $1.667 billion.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $206.821 billion at the end February 2024 to $220.253 billion at the end of last month, peaking at a record $220.377 billion at the end of September 2024.

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel has only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency since the start of the war, most of it in October and November 2023.

