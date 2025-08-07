Israel's forex reserves shrink

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of July 2025 fell to $226.728 billion - a decrease of $1.481 billion from their level at the end of June, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of June was 41.4%.

The decline was the result of a revaluation that decreased the reserves by about $1.170 billion, and foreign exchange activities totaling about $208 million and foreign exchange sales of $273 million by the Bank of Israel.

RELATED ARTICLES BoI sells dollars for first time in nearly two years

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $210.281 billion at the end of June 2024 to a record $228.250 billion at the end of June.

In June, the Bank of Israel sold nearly $300 million in foreign currency - its first such sales since the early months of the war. Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency, most of it in October and November 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.