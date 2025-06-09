Israel's national debt jumped 17.9% in 2024

Israel's national debt rose by NIS 202 billion in 2024 to NIS 1.33 trillion, according to the annual debt report published today by the Ministry of Finance's accountant general.

The 17.9% jump in the national debt is attributed to the needs in financing the war conducted throughout 2024. The accountant general Yali Rothenberg raised a huge NIS 278 billion in debt during 2024 compared with NIS 160 billion in 2023.

As a result of the extensive debt raising and low GDP growth of just 1%, the debt-GDP ratio jumped 6.4% to 67.9% at the end of 2024 from 61.5% at the end of 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2025.

