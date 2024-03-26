Public transport fare reform goes into effect

Israel's public transport fare reform initiated by Minister of Transport Miri Regev went into effect on March 25. The reform, which will cost NIS 360 million annually in government subsidies, has not been allocated a permanent budget by the Ministry of Finance, and in the first stage the reform will be paid for by an improvised budget.

The reform, called "Transport Fairness" includes free travel on buses and trains for soldiers for the first year after they are discharged from their conscripted military service, 50% discount tickets for all residents of the geographical periphery, and discounts for passengers aged 26 and younger, as well as disabled people and those receiving National Insurance Institute allowances.

In the second stage of the plan, for which no exact date has yet been provided other than "the coming months," free travel on buses and trains for people aged 75 and over will be expanded to include all women aged 62 and over and men aged 67 and over. There will also be other discounts for residents of certain socioeconomic neighborhoods. A budget source must be found for financing the second stage.

