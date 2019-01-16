Israel's Q3 growth figure revised upwards

GDP grew by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter of 2018, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced today. The figure was upwardly revised from the previous 2.1% estimate, and is now the same as the initial estimate from November 2018. The economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter and 4.4% in the first quarter.

Business product grew by an annualized 2.0% in the third quarter, following increases of 1.4% in the second quarter and 4.6% in the first quarter.

Imports of goods and services rose by an annualized 5.3% in the third quarter, after rising only 0.1% in the preceding quarter.

Spending on private consumption was up by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter, and per capital spending on private consumption rose by 0.3%. Per capita spending on private consumption in annualized figures fell 4.2% in the second quarter and jumped 7.3% in the first quarter.

Investment in fixed assets plummeted by an annualized 10.4% in the third quarter of 2018, following a 5.7% drop in the preceding quarter.

