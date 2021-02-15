Israel's stores, gyms, hotels to reopen Sunday

Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved a far-reaching relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday, February 21. All street stores, shopping malls and markets will reopen with restrictions on the number of customers allowed at any one time to be decided later this week. Museums and exhibitions will also reopen for everybody.

Gyms and studios, cultural venues and hotels but not their dining rooms will reopen on Sunday but only for people who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus or possess a negative test from the previous 72 hours. A maximum of 500 people will be allowed at outdoor events (also the vaccinated and those who have recovered) and up to 300 people or 75% of capacity for indoor events. Tickets must be sold in advance and no food and drink can be sold.

Schools will reopen for 10th to 12th graders on Sunday in locations that are green, yellow and orange near the border with yellow.

Synagogues will be allowed ten people indoors and 20 people outdoors. Over Purim there will be no parades, parties or large gatherings allowed.

