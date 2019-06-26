Israir to launch Tel Aviv - Odessa flights

Israeli carrier Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. has announced that it is launching Tel Aviv - Odessa charter flights next month. Fares will start from $289 including eight kilograms of hand luggage. A five night bed and breakfast package in a three star hotel including the flight costs $627.

From July 15 there will be twice weekly flights to the Ukrainian Black Sea port city leaving on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Israir VP marketing Gil Stav said, "Opening the route is being done after demand for short vacation packages to Odesaa, which in recent years has become one of the popular new destinations in Europe, which Israelis are especially fond of. The city offers a vacation combining sunbathing on the beach with Jewish history and a vibrant cultural and nightlife."

