Isrotel opens new hotel in Tel Aviv Port

Isrotel Ltd. (TASE: ISRO) has today officially opened a new 149-room hotel in Tel Aviv Port called the Port Tower Hotel. The hotel has two suites, an indoor heated swimming pool, restaurant, bar and offers guests a Tel Aviv experience that combines culture, cuisine, beaches and a non-stop night scene. The new urban hotel is joins the Isrotel Design group of hotels.

Isrotel CEO Lior Raviv said, "The Isrotel chain recognized the tourist and business potential in Tel Aviv several years ago and the growing demand for rooms from tourists, business people and of course Israelis who want to experience an urban vacation."

Later this year Isrotel will open another Tel Aviv urban hotel called Alberto at 17 Ahad Ha'am Street. The Alberto will be Isrotel's 23rd hotel in Israel. According to the chain's development plan, over the next five years, six more hotels will be built in Tel Aviv and upon completion, Isrotel will have 1,500 rooms in the city.

The Port Tower Hotel was designed by Klein Architects, who also designed the Royal Beach Hotel Tel Aviv.

The hotel bar and restaurant offers a range of Mediterranean style salads, focaccia, pizzas and pastas. Breakfast will be served in a free buffet style, and lunch and dinner will be served by waiters by order from an open menu. In the center of the hotel is a cocktail bar open to guests and the general public, and outside the hotel is the La Cucina Kiosk with a variety of dishes, such as salads, sandwiches, pizzas, focaccia, and pastries, alongside fresh juices and seasonal cocktails.

