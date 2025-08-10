Japan testing Israel Aerospace's Heron UAV - report

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Heron Mark II unmanned aerial vehicle has been seen at Shirahama airport in Japan undergoing trials conducted by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, "Defense Blog" website reports.

"The Heron MK II is an advanced medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, as well as electronic warfare roles when equipped with the appropriate payloads," the article says.

The Japanese interest in the drone comes despite Israel's declining international image, due to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Japan may well have been impressed by the performance of Israeli drones, and the Heron in particular, during Israel's operation in Iran.

"Defense Blog" reports, "The appearance of the aircraft in Wakayama Prefecture comes amid growing interest from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in large reconnaissance and attack UAVs. Japan is currently evaluating the Heron MK II alongside the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 as part of a wider study into expanding its unmanned aerial capabilities."

The website also reported, "Images shared on X by defense watcher Shiki Kuroha show the UAV, registered as 4X-NBB, fitted with electronic surveillance equipment. Under each wing, the aircraft carries electronic support measures (ESM) antennas for electronic reconnaissance."

