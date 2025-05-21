Jerusalem light rail central section closes for 14 weeks

From today the central section of the Jerusalem light rail Red Line will be closed for about 14 weeks. The closure will allow the tracks of the Green Line, due to begin operations next year, to be connected to the Red Line track system at their intersection points at Ammunition Hill and at the Nordau intersection (Jaffa and Sarei Israel Streets) - a move that will create Israel's first light rail network.

While the work is being carried out, the light rail will operate on a shortened service format - from the north between Givat HaMivtar station and Neve Yaakov and from the south between the Central Bus Station and Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem. The light rail will not operate at the nine stations between Givat HaMivtar station and the Central Bus Station. According to both the Jerusalem Municipality and Ministry of Transport, the shortened service format is necessary for the work to be carried out.

During the shortened service period, free shuttle buses will operate between Givat Hamivtar and the Central Bus Station, serving the city center and the Jerusalem Municipality complex. Bus lines will be more frequent from Neve Yaakov and Pisgat Zeev to the city and from southwest Jerusalem to the city center. A subsidized bicycle rental service will also operate.

The Green Line

The Green Line will be the second light rail line operating in Jerusalem after the Red Line, which began operations in 2011. The Green Line will have 41 stations and extend over 20 kilometers from Gilo in the south to Mount Scopus in the north, via Malha, the city center and the government precinct. The first part of the line will open next year, after many delays.

