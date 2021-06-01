Jerusalem, Mevaseret Zion to build joint tech park, hotels

The Jerusalem Municipality and Mevaseret Zion Local Council today announced that they will build a high-tech industrial park and hotels covering 450,000 square meters of the abandoned quarry on the southwest border of Mevaseret.

A joint statement said, "The aim is to transform the Jerusalem and Mevaseret Zion region into a leader in this field in Israel." "Globes" understands that for the plan to go ahead, the Israel Land Authority will have to rezone the land, having previously planned a residential neighborhood in the disused quarry.

The Jerusalem Municipality said that the Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA) will promote and implement the plan and manage the area after it is built. Revenue from municipal rates and betterment fees will be divided equally between Jerusalem and Mevaseret Zion.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "The unique industrial zone which we are currently moving ahead with together with the Mevaseret Zion Local Council is big news for residents of all the Jerusalem region. The area will offer additional job options to the entire population of the region and will be a magnet for Israeli high-tech. The Jerusalem Municipality will continue to work to promote employment centers and cooperate for the benefit of all the residents of the city of Jerusalem and the entire Jerusalem region.

Mevaseret Zion Mayor Yoram Shimoni said, "Cooperation between the Mevaseret Zion Local Council and the Jerusalem Municipality is really good news for the Jerusalem Metropolitan region and especially for the residents of Mevaseret Zion. Since I assumed my position, I have worked to increase the commercial areas and office developments in the town in order to increase the local council's revenue and that is what is happening, allowing us to provide a raft of quality and bigger services to the residents of Mevaseret Zion and make Mevaseret Zion economically independent."

