Jerusalem - Tel Aviv fast-link electrification completed

Israel Railways has announced that it has completed electrification of the line between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Savidor Central. The line had already been electrified between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Haganah with trains running between the two stations since December.

With all trains halted due to the coronavirus crisis and restrictions on public transport, work was sped up on the electrification of the line between Haganah, Hashalom and Savidor Central Stations, which was completed several months earlier than planned. However, overall the Jerusalem - Tel Aviv fast link project took 19 years to complete. Yesterday a trial run of a train between Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon Station and Tel Aviv Savidor Central was successfully carried out.

Israel Railways CEO Michael Maixner said that operating the fast link is significantly good news for the traveling public in "these difficult days of virus and lockdown."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020