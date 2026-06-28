JFrog market cap jumps above $10b

The share price of Israeli software company JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) jumped 11.1% on Friday in an especially high trading turnover. The company finished the session with a market cap of $10.608 billion and a share price of $87.58, close to a new record. JFrog’s share price now exceeds the price target of 22 of the 24 analysts covering the stock. Even though JFrog’s current share price reflects a 3.3% discount on the current share price on Wall Street, even after most of the analysts recently raised their price targets, the analysts are still positive about the stock.

JFrog, which is managed by cofounder and CEO Shlomo Ben Haim, provides solutions in the field of software development. The stock has traded with quite high volatility in recent months, and for example, it fell following launches of new tools by Anthropic that raised concerns in the market, and on the other hand it soared following its first quarter financial reports. In recent weeks, the company announced that its stock is being added to the Russell 3000 index as well as a collaboration with Anthropic, in which a JFrog plugin will be added for Claude Code. Additional recent updates include price target increases for the stock by two analysts. TD Cowen increased the price target from $80 to $100 with a "buy" recommendation, and UBS increased the price target from $80 to $92, also with a "buy" recommendation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2026.

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