Job vacancies fall 18% since start of war

The Israel-Hamas war, evacuation of settlements and army reserves call up have brought about a dramatic change in the job market. Job vacancies fell 18% from 114,000 on October 15 to 93,000 on November 7, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

In addition, the rate of job vacancies per 100 people employed fell 13% from 3.64 per 100 to 3.17.

The fall in the number of job vacancies is not evenly distributed. The number of vacancies for waiters and bartenders fell by 28% and for cooks and chefs by 24%, while the number of vacancies for programmers also decreased significantly by 12%.

On the other hand, due to the banning of entry of Palestinian workers while many foreign workers have fled the country, an unprecedented demand for workers in the construction industry has emerged. The number of vacancies for trades like plasterers, masons, floor tile layers, building frame workers has risen by 9%, and vacancies for house builders has jumped by 47%.

The job market is undergoing major upheavals, and the Ministry of Finance is set to launch compensation payments for businesses, to reimburse them for loss of income and various expenses such as the need to hire new workers. These payments were meant to be available from today but have not yet been launched.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2023.

