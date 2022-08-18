search
Job vacancies in Israel fall

High-tech office Credit: Shutterstock
18 Aug, 2022 14:32
Job vacancies in the tech sector have been consistently falling since February but are rising in sectors like construction.

The continuing fall in tech job vacancies indicates a cooling down in the sector. The number of job vacancies for software developers fell 11% on average in May-July to 10,130, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, from April-June, which was itself 7% down from March-May. Over the same period, job vacancies for computer engineers fell 8% to 14,963. Job vacancies in information technology and communications has been consistently falling since February.

Overall in July, there was a slight fall in overall job vacancies to 148,113 from 149,868 in June. However, the level of job vacancies is still close to a historic peak and this together with low unemployment reflects a very tight employment market and the Bank of Israel fears this could fuel inflation.

While there was a fall in job vacancies in the tech sector, there was a 16% rise in job vacancies in real estate and construction, an 11% rise in job vacancies for drivers but a 4% fall in job vacancies for technicians.

