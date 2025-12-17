Job vacancies in Israel hit three-year high

The number of job vacancies in the Israeli economy continued to rise in November 2025, hitting a three year high, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The rate of unfilled jobs reached 4.59% of all jobs in the economy last month - the highest rate since October 2022.

The total number of job vacancies in Israel rose to 151,354 in November, compared with 150,974 in October. According to data, the heaviest shortage of employees is among sales workers. There is a shortage of nearly 14,000 such workers, almost 10% of all job vacancies in the country. Furthermore, the shortage is only getting worse for business owners: in the current monthly update, the demand for salespeople and sales agents increased by about 1,000 jobs.

The catering industry, which has been struggling to hire employees since the Covid pandemic, saw a statistical improvement in September-November compared with August-October. The number of missing waiters and bartenders fell by 11%, but the shortage remains widespread - there is a shortfall of about 8,700 workers.

In the tech sector, there was a 1% fall in the number of software developers needed, to about 6,800 jobs in November. Among engineers (including software engineers), the number of job vacancies fell by 3%, to about 10,600 jobs.

These figures complement the unemployment figures published earlier this week. Both of them depict a situation in which the job market in Israel is very tight, which is resulting in upward wage pressures and demands from employees for improved conditions. In the past year, the rate of increase in wages in Israel for a salaried position was close to 5%, which adds to inflationary pressure.

The strength of the job market and the fact that wage cuts are an inflationary factor are also taken into account by the Bank of Israel, which stresses this time and again. Alongside the general decline in inflation (an annual rate of 2.4% in November) and the strengthening of the shekel, which ostensibly support interest rate cuts, the situation in the job market supports a more moderate and cautious approach.

