Job vacancies in Israel shrinking

The number of job vacancies in Israel - the number of open positions for which suitable candidates have not yet been found fell from 146,000 in September to 143,000 in October, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Central Bureau of Statistics. The job vacancy rate, the number of vacancies per 100 employees, also saw a slight decline from 4.4 in September to 4.32 in October.

These figures remain relatively consistent with those recorded in recent years. Following the initial shock at the onset of the war, the job vacancy rate stabilized at about 4.5 positions per 100 employees from mid-2024 onwards, remaining in that range despite a slight dip in recent months. While the labor market is still considered "tighter" than it was in 2019, when the vacancy rate was about 3.5, it is less extreme than the conditions observed immediately following the Covid pandemic, during which the rate reached 5 vacancies per 100 employees.

Regarding specific professions, software developer jobs stand out. The average for the August-October period is 6% lower than the average for July-September. A similar trend is observed for job vacancies for network technicians, which fell by the same margin. More significant fluctuations were observed among home builders (a 7% decline) and waiters and bartenders (a 10% decline). In contrast, the number of job openings for practical engineers and technicians rose 5% during the same period.

This trend aligns with additional data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, which show a contraction in the number of people employed in the tech sector. The share of tech employees in the total workforce has fallen to 9.5%, from 10% several years ago. This may be attributed to the AI revolution, which is driving a dramatic transformation in the tech landscape, allowing significantly higher output while reducing the need for programmers, particularly at the junior level.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2026.

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