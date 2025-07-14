J.P. Morgan invests in Island at $5b valuation

US investment bank J.P. Morgan has a joined as a strategic investor in the Series E investment round of Israeli enterprise browser security company Island, which was announced in March 2025.

In the financing round Island raised $250 million at a company valuation of $5 billion, which was led by Coatue Management. Estimates are that the bank has increased the investment by $30-40 million.

J.P. Morgan, one of the world's largest institutional players, is investing along with other prominent investors, including Sequoia, Insight Partners and Gili Raanan's Cyberstarts. Since it was founded, Island has raised about $730 million.

Dedicated enterprise browser

Island has developed a dedicated enterprise browser, which replaces the regular browsers that employees use, such as Chrome, and essentially allows full control over what happens within the digital work environment. Using the browser, organizations can securely manage access of employees, suppliers and guests to internal systems, and track the data that enters and exits. The product also includes tools for managing data systems and improving work efficiency.

According to Island, its browser is currently installed in more than 450 organizations around the world, including eight of the largest banks in the US, along with hospitals, airlines, retail chains and more.

Island currently operates from Tel Aviv and Dallas, with about 500 employees, of which about 200 are in the development center in Israel. The company was founded in 2020 by former Symantec CEO Mike Fey and Israeli serial entrepreneur Dan Amiga.

