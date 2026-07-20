Kamada jumps on $50m source plasma deal

Israeli biopharmaceutical company Kamada (Nasdaq: KMDA; TASE: KMDA) today announced an agreement to supply plasma to a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on plasma-derived therapies. The new three-year agreement for the supply of normal source plasma from Kamada's plasma collection centers in Texas will produce about $50 million in revenue over three years. Initial commercial sales under the agreement are expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Kamada has a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions in the specialty plasma-derived field. The company’s FDA-approved collection centers in Houston and San Antonio are designed to collect normal source plasma and specialty plasma. Each center supports a planned capacity of roughly 50,000 liters per year at full capacity.

Kamada CEO Amir London said, "We are very pleased to announce this supply agreement which validates the investment we made in our U.S.-based state-of-the-art plasma collection centers. This important agreement supports both our vertical-integration strategy, as well as our multi-year revenue growth objectives. We are pleased with the pace of our collection ramp-up activities, and we thank our teams in Texas for their excellent work."

In pre-market trading Kamada’s share price is up 4.26% at $7.35. Yesterday, the share price rose 2.03%, giving a market cap of $406.745 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2026.

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