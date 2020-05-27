Kinneret falls despite late May rains

Despite 17 millimeters of rain earlier this week in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has begun steadily falling. The level of the freshwater lake is currently 14 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports.

The Kinneret is at its highest level for 16 years after well above average rainfall throughout the winter including in April and May, when rainfall is usually rare. The Kinneret peaked at 9 centimeters from its maximum level earlier this month but last week's record heat wave when there were six successive days of over 38°C in Tiberias at the water's edge took its toll in terms of evaporation.

All parts of the country have had rainfall ranging from 110% to 200% of the annual average, with wide variations between nearby locations. Overall the country has had 130% of its average annual rainfall, the Israel Meteorological Services reports.

The forecast for the Shavuot holiday is overcast and relatively cool with the possibility of light rain. But no significant rainfall is likely now until after the summer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2020

