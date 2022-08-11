Kiryat Gat provides Intel with option to expand

The National Planning and Building Commission subcommittee has approved changes to the Kiryat Gat district outline plan. The new plan allows for the zoning of an additional 1,600 dunam (400 acres) for industrial purposes and provides Intel with the option to expand in the city.

The giant US chip maker currently has one operational fab in Kiryat Gat (Fab 28), and is in the process of constructing another (Fab 38) at an investment of $10 billion. In the light of the global chip shortage, Intel is looking for places to construct more fabs, and Israel is one option under consideration, according to information presented recently by Intel Israel representatives and the planning authorities before the National Subcommittee on Planning Matters of Principle.

However, despite the changes in the Kiryat Gat district outline plan being approved, there is no certainty that Intel will decide to build a third plant in Israel.

In addition to the extra industrial area, the outline plan also allows for construction of 51,250 housing units in Kiryat Gat, which could increase the population of the city from 60,000 today to 250,000, as well as a new hospital, and park and recreation areas along the Lachish river basin.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11 2022.

