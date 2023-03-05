Knesset C'ttee passes court override bill for first reading

This morning Knesset discussions continued on the government's judicial reform. The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, chaired by MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), passed the override bill which would prevent the Supreme Court from annulling a law that has been passed by a simple Knesset majority of 61 MKs. The Committee rejected revisions to the bill, which now moves on to its first reading in the Knesset plenum later this week.

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee also discussed this morning another override bill, which would only allow the Supreme Court to disqualify a law that it deems in contravention of a Basic Law, with a majority of 12 of the 15 Supreme Court justices.

At the same time, the special committee set up to discuss the Deri 2 bill, which if enacted would prevent the Supreme Court from disqualifying Shas leader Aryeh Deri from being appointed Minister of the Interior, despite his criminal record, continues its discussions. The committee is also discussing a bill, which if enacted, would prevent the attorney general or Supreme Court from forcibly recusing the prime minister.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2023.

