Knesset recess puts minimum salary hike on hold

The proposed hike in the minimum salary has been put on hold until May 8 when the Knesset reconvenes after the holiday recess. The Knesset winter session ended today.

Next month more than 1 million employees in Israel who receive the minimum monthly salary of NIS 5,300 were due to receive a pay rise as the minimum salary climbed to NIS 5,400. But MKs from the Labor, Meretz and Blue and White parties are demanding that the minimum salary be increased more significantly. But such a step is opposed by the Ministry of Finance and employers organizations, so the entire hike, including the agreed NIS 100 has been delayed until the matter can be discussed in May.

Also delayed by the Knesset recess is approval of the compensation that Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman promised to small and medium sized businesses hit by the Omicron pandemic. Last month, he unveiled a package that would see businesses whose turnover was hit by 35% or more receive grants of up to NIS 600,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.