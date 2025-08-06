KSP sells 30% stake to institutional investors

Israeli computer and electronics retail store chain KSP founders Zeev Sorkin and Yaakov Prilock have completed the sale of a 30% stake in the company to institutional investors Altshuler Shaham, Migdal Insurance, and More Provident and Pension Funds. Sources have told "Globes" that the company valuation is NIS 2.3 billion, meaning that the founders and controlling shareholders will receive around NIS 700 million.

The founders had originally planned to sell a 25% stake, when the negotiations were first reported in February. "Globes" has learned that Altshuler Shaham purchasaed a 13% stake, Migdal 10% and More 7%.

KSP was founded in 1995 and today has 63 branches throughout the country. The company plans to invest NIS 150 million in a new logistics center with automated and robotic processes. Estimates care that KSP's revenue has been growing by 15%-20% annually and that revenue last year was NIS 140-150 million, a 15-16 multiple on profit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2025.

