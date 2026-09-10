Land contamination mars plans for 75-floor Tel Aviv tower

Last week, the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee approved recommending a plan to the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee for a 75-floor office tower on the site of a former Israel Military Industries (IMI) factory at the junction of Yigal Alon and Arvei Nahal Streets.

The new plan for what will be one of the tallest buildings in Israel, quadrupled the previous plan, which was approved in 2003. There will be 90,650 square meters of office space, 5,000 square meters of public buildings and another 2,000 square meters of commercial space.

Various tests have revealed extensive contamination of the 4,000 square meter lot, as with much of the land on which IMI factories operated. Meanwhile the new plan has been approved yet the contamination itself has not yet been fully addressed - albeit that the contamination is much smaller than that threatening the land at Sde Dov.

An inspection conducted by the Water Authority, through the Etgar A. Engineering company, revealed, "Widespread contamination hotspots exist at the site," and that "very high levels of contamination were detected that endanger water sources and public health."

According to the plan, the tower will rise to 340 meters - one of the tallest in Israel according to the current and planned situation. For comparison, Beyond Tower, the tallest tower currently built is 307.5 meters; Azrieli’s Spiral Tower under construction will be 335 meters high and the "Vertical City" in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district will include a tower of about 380 meters. tower on the Tel Aviv-Ramat Gan border is planned to reach 400 meters, and another tower in the Diamond Exchange district, is planned to reach 520 meters.

Each floor in the planned tower will cover about 1,800 meters. There are many, existing and planned public transport lines - the Red Line of the light rail and the planned Purple Line, the planned M1 Metro line and more -Although the tower will be able to accommodate thousands of workers, it offer only about 230 parking spaces for cars, about 334 spaces for motorcycles and about 902 spaces for bicycles.

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) said, "In accordance with the terms of the tender, it was determined that the winner must fully comply with the requirements of the Ministry of Environmental Protection for the treatment of pollution. The responsibility for implementing the requirements lies with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and/or the municipality."

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said, "The ministry has been monitoring the process of investigating and rehabilitating the land at the site since 1999. At this stage, the ministry is awaiting receipt of the reports of the findings of the surveys and sampling that are expected to be carried out in accordance with the approved plans. Only after examining the findings will it be possible to determine whether additional actions are required to treat the land and under what environmental conditions it will be possible to advance construction."

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While the plan currently being promoted on the land is a new and revised plan, which is in the approval process and will require approval by the district committee, passing the objections stage, and more, the fact is that to this day, almost a decade after the Ministry of Environmental Protection's letter of demands, all the land cleanup operations have yet to be carried out. In the current situation, it appears that it will not be possible to move forward with construction.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2026.

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