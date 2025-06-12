Landa Digital Printing to lay off over 100 employees

Benny Landa's Landa Digital Printing is set to undergo a painful streamlining process by laying off over 100 employees today out of its workforce of 500, following a temporary fall in sales due to the war.

The company reported last year that it had reached an all-time sales record, but it is very vulnerable to fluctuations in its number of customers, since the price of each printer ranges from $3.5 to $4 million, so each printer that is not sold means a significant reduction in the company's revenue. The company declined to comment on the numbers, but confirmed the planned layoffs and told Globes: "Landa Digital Printing is in the process of reorganizing in order to adapt its structure to the current business situation, and as part of a broader business process, in order to continue realizing its potential."

Not a successful year for Landa

Landa Digital Printing's industrial printers are considered the largest and most expensive in the industry - they are 20 meters long, weigh 35 tons, and each unit sells for a huge sum ranging from $3.5 to $4 million.

Landa has previously told "Globes," "It's basically a mobile printing house." While regular ink has properties that distort the paper it is printed on, Landa's innovative printer injects nano-pigments - tiny virus-sized dye particles that transfer a completely dry image to the paper. The printer competes with regular printing presses such as those from HP, and is considered efficient and inexpensive for print runs of a few thousand posters, product packaging and photo albums.

Landa has said that since October 8, posters have been printed on the streets calling for the release of the hostages, and that some of his customers have been printing signs calling for the liberation of Palestine.

"We can't tell our customers what to print and what not to print," he said. "But the fact that this war affects all industries and penetrates everywhere is shocking."

The past year has not been a successful one for Landa's group of companies: the synthetic diamond company Lusix collapsed due to fierce competition from India and was sold for a few million dollars, while energy company Gencell (TASE:GNCL) laid off a significant portion of its employees, and digital packaging company Highcon Systems (TASE: HICN) is winding down with debt of $60 million.

