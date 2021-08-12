Lapid inaugurates Israel liaison office in Morocco

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid has inaugurated the Israeli mission in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. The Israeli liaison office was opened several months ago but the festive opening was today in the presence of Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli. Lapid and Jazouli cut the ribbon while David Govrin, head of the Israeli Mission to Morocco, mounted a mezuzah at the entrance to the liaison office.

The liaison office is housed in a temporary building, while a new embassy is being built on the site of a building that served as Israel's embassy after the Oslo accords were signed in 1993. According to the normalization agreement signed last year by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israqel and Morocco will have full diplomatic relations with embassies in each other's countries. No date has been set for the opening of embassies but Israel says that the process is moving forward.

During his two-day visit to Morocco, Lapid met with his counterpart Nasser Bourita and handed him an invitation from President Isaac Herzog for King Mohammed VI to visit Israel.

Yesterday Lapid and Bourita signed three agreements for cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries in the fields of culture, sport, and tourism.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2021

