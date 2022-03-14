Lapid: Israel won't act as bypass for sanctions on Russia

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid has said that Israel won't serve as a bypass for circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and other western nations. After meeting with Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Lapid said that Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was coordinating the issue of sanctions on Russia and working on the matter with the Bank of Israel, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel Airports Authority, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources and other bodies.

To date the Israeli government has issued no instructions or regulations regarding these sanctions, and there are no guidelines regarding the wealthy Russian businesspeople on whom sanctions have been imposed. Lapid's statement today was the first clear message on the issue by a senior Israeli political figure.

Lapid said that like Slovakia, Israel condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls for an end to the fighting. "There is no justification for violating the territorial independence of Ukraine and there is no justification for attacking civilian populations. This war has to stop. Europe has known many wars and the only thing that they achieved was terrible suffering. In recent years there has been peace in Europe and this has resulted in prosperity the likes of which mankind had not previously known."

