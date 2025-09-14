Lendbuzz files for Nasdaq IPO

US-Israel auto finance fintech company Lendbuzz has filed a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an IPO on Nasdaq. The company, had a valuation of more than $1 billion at the time of its most recent financing round in 2023. Lendbuzz plans trading on Nasdaq under the LBZZ ticker. Market sources believe Lendbuzz will aim for a valuation of $1.5 billion in its flotation.

At this stage, the company has not yet disclosed the number of shares that will be offered to the public or the price range, with the offering itself expected to take place only after the SEC's review process is completed and in accordance with market conditions.

According to the company's announcement, the list of underwriters includes Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets as the main investment banks, with TD Securities, Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe Bruyette Woods (a subsidiary of Staples) and Needham & Company as additional underwriters.

Israeli technology in the vehicle credit market

Lendbuzz was founded in Boston in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Amitai Kalmer and Dr. Dan Raviv, to provide a solution for Americans who have difficulty obtaining traditional bank financing for the purchase of a car. The company has developed an AI and machine learning-based platform that allows it to assess the credit risk of customers by analyzing broad and diverse databases, beyond the usual banking criteria. The algorithm it developed allows for more accurate identification of the customer's repayment capacity, even when they do not have sufficient credit history.

In this way, Lendbuzz provides consumers the opportunity to obtain loans to purchase a car, while at the same time helping car dealerships expand their customer base and sell more vehicles. The company currently serves more than 2,100 car dealerships across the US, operating in a market valued at over $700 billion.

Lendbuzz has raised $190 million to date in equity and over $4 billion in debt, including in collaboration with major financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, RBC, and MUFG. According to the company's own reports, its loan portfolio has grown rapidly and reached billions of dollars, with annual revenue exceeding $200 million and profitability estimated at tens of millions of dollars per year.

Lendbuzz has 500 employees worldwide including 50 in Israel, where it has a development center, which focuses on algorithms and data processing systems.

RELATED ARTICLES Fintech co Lendbuzz becomes a unicorn

Israeli investors in Lendbuzz include Mivtach Shamir Holdings (TASE: MISH), which has a 7.8% stake, Nir Arkin - some of Israeli billionaire investor Mori Arkin - who has a 5% stake, and 83North, which also has a 5% stake. Eyal Ofer's OG Tech Ventures also has a 5% stake.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.