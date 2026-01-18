Leviathan partners to invest $2.36b to expand production

The Leviathan partners announced Friday their final investment decision (FID) to invest $2.36 billion in expanding the production capacity of the Leviathan gas field. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2029 and will increase production capacity of the field to 21 BCM per year (compared with 12 BCM today). The partnerships hope to begin producing the additional gas in the second half of 2029. The $504 million development budget for the project was approved in July 2024.

The partnership plans to drill and complete three additional production wells, as well as add complementary subsea systems and expand the "platform handling systems," in order to increase production capacity to 23 BCM per year.

The decision by the Leviathan partners, US company Chevron, Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG) unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD), and Ratio Energies (TASE: RATI) follows the gas agreement recently signed between Israel and Egypt for the export of 130 BCM, worth $35 billion (NIS 112 billion) by 2040. The deal with Egypt includes the sale of 20 BCM starting this year, and another 110 BCM after the expansion of the reservoir is completed, as has now been decided.

The Leviathan reservoir is estimated to contain 635 BCM, unchanged from previous estimates. In doing so, the partnerships declare that the value of the Leviathan reservoir has increased and is estimated at $18.7 billion, based on a discount rate of 7.5%.

NewMed Energy notes that the partnership will finance its share from its own sources and will utilize its existing credit facilities. However, it is also considering the possibility of raising money through loans from banks, bonds or "various equity instruments and other alternatives."

The partnership also reported that in 2025 the Leviathan reservoir produced 10.9 BCM for total revenue of of $2.23 billion.

NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu said, "Leviathan is a tremendous energy backbone for the State of Israel and the entire region. The investment decision provides Israel and the countries of the region with available, stable energy at a competitive price."

Ration Energies CEO Yigal Landau added, "The decision to expand Leviathan is important news about a huge investment in the Israeli economy. The country is expected to receive tens of billions of shekels in revenue from the expansion."

Chevron Upstream president Clay Neff said, "Our decision reflects our confidence in the region's energy future. The pragmatic energy policy of the US and the countries of the region helps strengthen energy security throughout the Eastern Mediterranean and creates an environment that promotes investment in the Middle East and around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.