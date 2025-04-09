Liad Agmon leaves Insight Partners to found startup

Liad Agmon is leaving his job as partner at US venture capital firm Insight Partners in order to found a new startup. According to a press release this morning, "He will become a senior advisor to the firm and continue to serve on the boards of directors of the portfolio companies."

Agmon has served as a partner at Insight Partners Israel alongside Daniel Aronovitz who set up the Israel office. Agmon led investments in six companies: Qbiq, Datafy, Briya Health, Visual Layer, Canditech and Wenrix, as well as inheriting companies that Insight Partners had already invested in.

Agmon is expected to remain on the board of directors of all of these companies, in addition to his roles in companies in which he has invested privately, including coral restoration company V-Corals. Agmon also took over the fund’s long-standing investment in Joonko, which was exposed as fraudulent and closed shortly afterwards. He was appointed to the position in December 2021, towards the end of the Covid pandemic bubble, and in 2023 was one of the leaders of the fund’s high-profile protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform.

Agmon told Insight Partners of his plans to step down at the end of 2024, but now "given the growing stability in Israel and the resilience demonstrated by Insight's portfolio companies, all parties feel that the change can be made,"which will take effect in the second half of 2025.

Agmon, who has spent most of his life as a serial entrepreneur rather than an investor, is expected to start another company after two companies he founded in the past - the veteran cybersecurity company Onigma and the data company Dynamic Yield - were sold at handsome profits. Previously Delver, which he founded and sold to Sears, was sold at a more modest profit.

Insight Partners managing partner and founder Jeff Horing said, "Liad has always had an entrepreneurial fire burning and we knew from the beginning that he would probably return to the world of entrepreneurship at some point or another. We greatly appreciate his contribution and the impact he has created."

