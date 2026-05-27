Lightricks perpares for another round of layoffs

Jerusalem-based Lightricks, mainly known as the developer of the Facetune content editing app, which has more than 500 employees, is preparing for another round of layoffs, "Globes" has learned. According to sources familiar with the details, the company will make cuts as part of a broader change in its operations, but it is currently unclear what the final number of layoffs will be.

The move comes in the wake of significant changes the company has undergone in recent years. Lightricks has expanded its activities in the field of AI and invested in developing advanced models and tools for creating content, in efforts to create new growth engines and become a major player in the field. Among other things, the company has invested in developing the LTX Studio platform and other AI tools for creating video and digital content.

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Not the first round of layoffs

This is another round of cuts for the company, which has been making repeated adjustments to its operational structure in recent years. In October 2025, Lightricks announced that some 85 employees were being laid off, while hiring 30 AI specialists. At the time, the company explained that it was implementing a comprehensive organizational restructuring to focus on areas with high growth potential and accelerate its AI activities. As part of that move, the company established a new structure based on a dedicated department for developing AI models and technologies alongside activities focused on its consumer products.

In 2024, the company also downsized, when about 70 employees were laid off as part of another strategic change. At the same time, the company announced that it was reducing activity in some of its traditional editing applications and directing resources towards developing new AI products. The focus of the move at that time was also LTX Studio - the same platform for creating videos and scenes using text commands, which was marked as one of the company's main growth engines.

No response to this report has been forthcoming from Lightricks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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