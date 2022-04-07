LionBird closes $85m digital health VC fund

Israel and US based venture capital firm LionBird, which invests in early stage digital health startups, today announced the closing of the $85 million LionBird III fund. The money has been raised with participation from institutional investors, including the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), and leading industry executives. LionBird will invest in 15 to 20 early-stage digital health companies from the LionBird III fund.

LionBird was founded in 2012, and believes that the next era of technology in healthcare will be focused on creating measurable clinical value and benefitting patients and providers alike.

LionBird's partners said in a joint statement, "We believe technology will play a key role in shaping the future of healthcare - transforming how care is delivered, diagnosed, and treated - and we're continually encouraged in this belief as we see the waves of new and promising interdisciplinary talent entering the domain. With the closing of LionBird III, we are more equipped than ever to help these exceptional founders lay the best foundations for their companies to scale and succeed."

To date, LionBird has invested in more than 30 digital health companies such as Tyto Care, Ovia Health (acquired by LabCorp), C2i Genomics, Assured Allies, Protenus, Kit Check, Theranica, Laguna Health and Rhino Health.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2022.

