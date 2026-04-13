Lubinski to buy 50% stake in SPAR Israel

Vehicle importers Lubinski Group has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent (LOI) to acquire a 50% stake in the SPAR supermarket chain in Israel, "Globes" has learned. The letter-of-intent has been submitted to the Israel Competition Authority to examine the feasibility and legality of such a move.

Dutch retail food chain SPAR began operations in Israel two years ago, with major plans for expansion throughout the country that have not yet been realized. The existing branches are in the Kfar Saba industrial zone and David Hamelekh Boulevard in Tel Aviv and a new outlet is due to open on Kibbutz Beit Alfa in the north. A branch in the Yes Planet complex in Beersheva was supposed to open in 2024 but the plan weas canceled due to a dispute with Ispro.

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The letter-of-intent was signed on Tuesday, March 25, 2026, and constitutes a strategic move for the Lubinski Group, owned by the Manor family, which operates in diverse fields, including transport, real estate and technology.

As part of the expansion, new SPAR branches are planned, including in Kiryat Ono and Shoham, alongside the continuation of the existing branches in Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba and Beit Alfa.

"Full faith in the brand"

Lubinski Group president Yitzhak Manor said, "Our decision to embark on a joint journey stems first and foremost from full faith in our partner and the SPAR brand, which enjoys major and proven international support. The combination of the two companies is a strategic move that aligns with our investment mix, and we believe that together we can leverage the relative advantages of each party and strengthen the chain's operations in Israel."

SPAR Israel owner and CEO Amit Zeev added, "This partnership is a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that the shared experience and new energy created here will lead us to new heights in the market."

The SPAR chain operates in 48 countries with 14,000 branches worldwide, and annual sales of about €45 billion. Operations are based on a franchise and local collaboration model, which combines local entrepreneurship with global purchasing power and allows SPAR to offer consumers a wide range of products, including international private labels.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2026.

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