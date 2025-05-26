Lufthansa Group extends Israel cancellations again

Aviation giant Lufthansa Group announced today that it is extending its cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv until June 15 (inclusive). Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and EuroWings. Italian airline ITA, in which Lufthansa holds a 41% stake, has also cancelled all Tel Aviv flights until June 15.

Lufthansa Group said, "Lufthansa Group regrets any inconvenience this situation may cause our customers and continues to closely monitor developments in the Middle East. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. The Group is offering affected passengers the option of cancelling their tickets free of charge and rebooking."

At the end of last week British Airways cancelled all flights to Israel until July 31. Ryanair has cancelled all flights until June 11 and easyJet will not resume Israel flights until July 1. United Airlines has canceled flights until June 12 and Air Canada has canceled all flights to Israel until September 8.

But Wizz Air, United Airlines and Aegean are among foreign airlines that have resumed flights to Tel Aviv.

