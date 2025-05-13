United, Lufthansa and Air Canada extend Israel flight suspensions

Germany's Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings, announced today that the suspension of flights to Israel is being extended until May 31. The decision is another of many by foreign airlines that have canceled flights to Israel after a Houthi missile hit Ben Gurion airport at the beginning of last week, but when it comes from Lufthansa, it is particularly worrying news for the local aviation market.

Lufthansa is considered a major and influential player in the industry and serves as a "barometer" for the state of foreign airline operations in Israel: when it chooses to avoid operations in the region, other airlines, especially smaller and more cautious ones, tend to follow suit.

In recent days, efforts have been made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to bring the Lufthansa Group back to Israel, and tours of representatives from Swiss were conducted at Ben Gurion Airport to demonstrate the airport's air defense systems. The tour did not achieve its goal, and Lufthansa Group has officially announced another extension.

If Lufthansa resumes flights at the end of the extension period, night flights will be canceled, and the possibility of returning only morning flights is now being examined.

Meanwhile United Airlines has suspended Israel flights until June 13 and Air Canada until September 8.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

