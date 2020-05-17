Lufthansa to restart Israel flights mid-June

German airline Lufthansa will recommence flights to Tel Aviv in mid-June. The carrier announced that it will operate six flights each week to Tel Aviv from Frankfurt and Munich. There will be three weekly flights each between Frankfurt and Munich and Tel Aviv.

The airline, whose fleet was almost completely grounded during the coronavirus pandemic, is resuming Israel flights on a reduced schedule, as part of the restart of flights to 100 destinations in Europe and an additional 20 long haul destinations.

For the time being, Austrian Airlines, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, will not be recommencing flights to Israel, and the company's entire fleet remains grounded until at least June 7. Swiss International Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, both part of the Lufthansa Group, are also not recommencing flights yet.

Lufthansa said, "There could be restrictions during traveling due to strict hygiene and safety regulations such as longer waiting times during security checks at airports. Catering services on flights will be limited until further notice. In addition, passengers are asked to cover their mouths and noses with masks throughout the flight."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2020

