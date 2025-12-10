Lusha lays off 8% of workforce

Israeli startup Lusha, which develops technologies that help salespeople find contact information and manage sales processes, is laying off 8% of its 300 employees in Israel and around the world - about 24 employees. Sources say the layoffs are part of organizational adjustments following a change in product strategy, adding that at the same time they are continuing to hire and plan to add employees in the coming months.

The company was founded in 2016 by Yoni Tserruya and Assaf Eisenstein, and the company's products allow users to locate phone numbers and email addresses of professionals and company executives, based on a large database built over the years. The company's value was previously estimated at more than a $1 billion, and its rivals include business intelligence platform ZoomInfo.

Tserruya said, "Lusha is a company with a strong product that serves hundreds of thousands of customers around the world. As part of our responsibility to continue leading the sales tech category in the coming years, and due to our new product strategy, we are changing the organizational structure and redirecting resources. The aiml of the move is to focus activity on our main growth engines, maintain maximum business flexibility, and ensure that the company will continue to operate with strength and efficiency in the face of market challenges. Unfortunately, this means saying goodbye to excellent team members who were partners in our journey. This is not an easy decision, but the path also includes difficult choices. Today it is such a choice, made out of responsibility. I greatly appreciate the people who are affected by the move and thank them for the path we took together and for what they brought to Lusha."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2025.

