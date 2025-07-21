Maharan Frozenfar appointed as budget commissioner

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich announced today that he has chosen Brig. Gen. (res.) Maharan Frozenfar as the new Ministry of Finance budget commissioner. Frozenfar, who has served as head of the Ministry of Defense budget division and financial advisor to the IDF chief of staff, is the first person to receive the appointment from outside rather than rising through Ministry of Finance ranks.

RELATED ARTICLES Should Budget Commissioner quit or back down?

The appointment will be confirmed after Frozenfar has been approved by the civil service commission appointments committee and the cabinet. Frozenfar will replace Yogev Gradus, who completes his term as budget commissioner next month.

Frozenfar completed his army service more than a decade ago but has remained connected to the Ministry of Defense and represented it last year on the Nagel Committee, which examined the defense budget. Born in 1966, Frozenfar immigrated to Israel from Iran and today lives in Savion. After being discharged from the IDF with the rank of Brig. Gen., he founded the strategic and financial consultancy company MFaculty.

Smotrich said, "Maharan is a professional with many years of experience both in the public and private sectors, who God willing will march the budget department forward at a critical time for the Israeli economy."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.