Tenders issued for more Jerusalem western entrance lots

Three more lots in the area being developed at the Western entrance to Jerusalem are being marketed, the Israel Land Authority and Jerusalem Municipality have announced. The tenders for the A2, B, and A3 lots have been published, which together include 122,000 square meters of mixed-use buildings including two 40-floor towers and three other buildings. Bids for the tenders will close in November.

Jerusalem's Western entrance project is one of the biggest construction projects in the country, which will eventually encompass 1.23 million square meters of mixed use space in 18-40-floor buildings and provide jobs for 60,000 people. The joint venture of the ILA, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport, Jerusalem Municipality and Eden Jerusalem Economic Development Co. includes a major transport hub around the existing Yitzhak Navon railway station, central bus station and three light rail lines, with a 1,300 vehicle underground car park and cycle paths to be built.

Work is already underway on the tender issued in June 2020 for the K lot, which was won by Amot and Allied with a bid of NIS 180 million and the J lot, which was won by the Zvieli for NIS 78.5 million. Work will begin soon on the Old Shaare Zedek Hospital lot, where the tender was won by Israel-Canada for NIS 512 million.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "Jerusalem Municipality has set itself a target of promoting residential, commercial and office developments in the capital, which will be a magnet for technology and other companies and create tens of thousands of jobs for the city's residents and others. The success of the previous tenders in the city entrance quarter demonstrates the confidence that leading companies in the economy have in the future of the area, which will develop Jerusalem's economy and grace the entrance to the city."

