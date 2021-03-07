Massivit 3D Printing raises NIS 169m in TASE IPO

Israeli large-volume 3D printing systems provider Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The company has raised NIS 169 million with a post-money valuation of about NIS 660 million. As part of the offer to institutional investors, the company received a demand of NIS 249 Million. Leading institutional investors in the Israeli market participated in the IPO.

Massivit 3D is breaching three fundamental market barriers that have until now prevented the manufacturing sector from developing: production speed, production size, and versatile industrial materials. The company’s portfolio of 3D printing systems, comprising large-volume hardware, printing materials, and integrated software based on sophisticated algorithms has been developed to respond to these critical market needs. The company is backed by 50 patent assets.

Massivit 3D CEO, Erez Zimerman said, "We are thrilled to join the TASE and are delighted with the significant trust we have gained from the capital market, that has led to the company’s successful IPO. The demand we have witnessed as well as the investments by institutional entities testify to the market’s substantial evaluation for the solution that Massivit 3D provides and the technological value that we bring to the market."

